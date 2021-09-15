Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members approved the May and June monthly reports during a Sept. 15 meeting.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said the total revenue for May was $288,498, with a year-to-date at $2,432,903.
"Our total operating expenses for the month of May was $129,792, which put our year-to-date at $1,584,404," Girdner said. "We had roughly $91,000 in our commissary account."
For June, Girdner said they collected $232,325 in total revenue, with a year-to-date of $2,665,229. Total operating expenses were $165,633, with a year-to-date at $1,750,000.
During the administrative report, Girdner said there were 73 in jail that morning: 59 men and 14 women. Three inmates were sentenced to Department of Corrections and four were sentenced to county time. More than 30 inmates were held on tribal charges.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.