The Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority approved December's and January's monthly reports during a March 17 meeting.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said the total sales tax revenue for December was $180,000, with a year-to-date at $1,205,000.
"The total revenue for the month of December was $211,132, which put our year-to-date at $1,347,765," Girdner said. "Total operating expenses for the money was $194,079, which puts our year-to-date at $957,495. We had $62,000 in the commissary fund."
For January, Girdner said they collected $184,000 in sales tax revenue, with a year-to-date of $1,389,193. Total revenue was $192,970, with a year-to-date of $1,540,000. Total operating expenses were $47,000, with a year-to-date at $1,400,515.
The board gave its nod to health insurance coverage for the next fiscal year. District 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Clif Hall said there was a price increase of $12.08 per employee, and Girdner said he has 32 employed at the jail. That hike would cost between $4,600 and $4,700 for the year.
During the administrative report, Girdner said there were 83 people in jail that morning: 59 men and 24 women. Three were sentenced to the Department of Corrections and two were sentenced to county time.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is April 7 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
