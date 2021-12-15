Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members approved the September monthly report during a Dec. 15 meeting.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said revenue for September was $312,930, with a year-to-date at $885,367. Total operating expenses for the September was $122,380, and year-to-date operations were at $491,097. Girdner said total net cash sits at $394,267.
During the administrative report, Girdner said there were 59 in jail that morning: 42 men and 17 women. Three inmates were sentenced to Department of Corrections.
The board entered into executive session and approved a pay raise for Girdner. He will now be earning the same as elected county officials, which is just over $61,000.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled.
The next GBA meeting is Jan. 5 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
