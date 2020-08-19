Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members approved April's and May’s monthly report during an Aug. 19 meeting.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said the total revenue for April was $176,68,4 with a year-to-date at $1,793,636.
“The total operating expenses for the month of April was $130,659, which put our year-to-date at $1,439,394, and that puts us about $360,000 under,” Girdner said. “We had $48,577 in the commissary fund.”
For May, Girdner said they collected $185,517 in total revenue, with a year-to-date of $1,979,153. Total operating expenses were $123,440 with a year-to-date at $1,562,834.
“Total operating expenses or net cash was $51,319, and commissary funds went from $48,577 to $51,165 in May,” Girdner said.
During the administrative report, Girdner said there were 101 people in jail that morning: 87 men and 14 women. Twelve were sentenced to the Department of Corrections and three were sentenced to county time.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
