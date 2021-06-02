Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members approved February's monthly report during a June 2 meeting.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said the total sales tax revenue was $203,373, with a year-to-date of $1,744,000.
"The total operating expenses for the month of February was $157,000, which puts our year-to-date at $1,161,000. So we are in very good shape. We had $87,944 in the commissary fund," said Girdner.
The board gave its nod to the 2021-2022 workman's compensation renewal quote for a one-time payment.
Board member Clif Hall said a one-time payment of $46,074 would save the CCGBA $700 if board members decided to split the cost with two payments a year.
During the administrative report, Girdner said that there were 83 people in jail that morning: 64 men and 19 women.
One inmate was sentenced to the Department of Corrections and two were sentenced to county time.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved.
The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is June 16 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
