Jail administrator steps down, but keeps new post

Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members approved the resignation of the jail administrator during a Jan. 18 meeting.
The board went into executive session to discuss the resignation of Cherokee County Detention Center Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner.
Girdner was named Jail Administrator of the Year by the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association in 2021. He was named interim administrator in 2014 after the facility’s first administrator, Loyd Bickel, retired.
Girdner won't leave the county payroll, though; he has been tapped to be county building manager.
Assistant Jail Administrator Johnny Dallis was appointed to Girdner’s post, while Kris Shrum was named assistant administrator.
Girdner said the total revenue for September was $327,082, with a year-to-date at $883,965.
"Our total operating expenses for the month of September was $186,587, which put our year-to-date at $640,000,” Girdner said. "We had $107,000 in commissary funds.”
For October, Girdner said they collected $498,278 in total revenue, with a year-to-date of $1,381,244. Total operating expenses were $164,000, with a year-to-date at $804,882.
During the administrative report, Girdner said there were 125 in jail that morning: 105 men and 20 women. More than 75 inmates were held on tribal charges.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
