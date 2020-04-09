By KERI THORNTON
Cherokee County Detention Center officials said no inmates have been sick or tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, April 9.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said the facility is still on lockdown and staff members continue to take extra precautions.
"We have Servpro [of Muskogee/McIntosh Counties and Tahlequah] coming in a couple of times a week for a deep cleaning of the jail," said Girdner.
Incoming inmates are now quarantined for 14 days before they are released into the general population, a step Girdner said ensures the safety of inmates and jail staff.
The CCDC suspended in-house visitations in March and limited most of its space to those charged with felonies.
Girdner said those who are committing violent offenses that are considered misdemeanors will still be taken to jail. However, it's up to the arresting deputy, and some won't be brought into the facility.
"That doesn't exclude all misdemeanors, and it's up to the discretion of the deputies," said Girdner. "If it's a domestic disturbance, fighting, or some type of violent crime, then they will still go to jail. It's a day-by-day situation."
CCDC suspended taking fingerprints for the public and implemented a more thorough questionnaire for incoming inmates in hopes of catching any signs of COVID-19.
The jail administrator said he is working on a discounted rate to families of inmates for at-home visitations.
Girdner said the jail received an anonymous donation of $500 due to the lack of personal protective equipment. Girdner said he is thankful for the generous donation, and with that help, he was able to order hand sanitizer, masks, and protective gear.
