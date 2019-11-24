James Berry receives service award from OHA

During the Oklahoma Hospital Association's 100th Annual Convention and Trade Show, Nov. 13-15, James Berry, executive vice president and administrator, Northeastern Health System Tahlequah, received the association's highest award, the W. Cleveland Rodgers Distinguished Service Award, in recognition of his outstanding service to the health care industry.
Berry's background includes broad experience in community health care facilities. He served as director of business development and later vice president of ancillary services at Tahlequah City Hospital (now NHS) from 2003 until 2008. He became CEO at Purcell Municipal Hospital in 2008, before returning to NHS in 2014. He holds a bachelor's degree in administration of allied health services and an Master of Business Administration from Northeastern State University. He is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Berry has served on the OHA board of directors since 2010. He also currently serves as chairman of the OHA-PAC, having served on that board since 2011. He was the American Hospital Association alternate delegate from 2015-2017, and is currently the AHA delegate, serving on the Regional Policy Board 7. He has also served on the OHA Council on Policy and Legislation, the OHA Council on Quality and Patient Safety, and as chairman of the OHA Council on Education. He received the AHA Grassroots Champion Award in 2013. He has been active in the advocacy efforts of the OHA at both the state and federal levels.
Active in the community, Berry is chair-elect of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce, and is a member of Kiwanis and Rotary Club.
