TAHLEQUAH - Funeral Services for James Dandridge, 77 of Tahlequah will be 10 a.m. in the Green Country Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, Dec 22. Officiating will be JD Rozell. Serving as Pall Bearers are Derek Dandridge, Chad Dandridge, RJ Dandridge, Adam Wood, Kaleb Dandridge, and Dan Comiskey. Honorary Pallbearers are Davin Martin, Lance Hamby and Karsten Dandridge.
Interment will follow at Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow at 2 p.m. under the care of Green Country Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at tahlequahfuneral.com
James Dandridge was born at home in the Rocky Mountain Community of Adair County on Oct. 27, 1944, the son of John Thomas Dandridge Sr. and Bernice Irene (Black) Dandridge. He died in Naples, Florida on Dec. 16, 2021.
He attended Rocky Mountain grade school and was a 1962 graduate of Cave Springs High School.
James and Glenda Baumer were married Dec. 23, 1967, in Riverside California where he worked at ROHR Aircraft, performing aircraft maintenance.
Returning to Oklahoma, he and Glenda settled their family in the Barber Community before relocating to the Carter's Landing Area.
James worked at Green Leaf Nursery, nearly 22 years, before retiring to Tahlequah. He was a member of the Welling General Baptist Church where he was a trustee and attended regularly before the COVID-19 Pandemic.
James was a fan of car racing and golfing. Spending time reading his Bible was a daily activity, and he love and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
James has been reunited with his parents, brothers, John Jr. and Tommy, and a sister, Sandra Scott.
Surviving him are Glenda, his wife of nearly 54 years; children, Richard Dandridge and wife Lisa of Naples, Florida; Sean Dandridge and wife Chrissy of Warner; James Dandridge Jr. and wife Kandra of Owasso; Kim Comiskey and husband Dan of North Richland Hills Texas; Jami Martin and husband Johnny of Tahlequah; Sandy Dandridge and wife Carrie of Lewisville, Texas; 22 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives, friends and loved ones.
Green Country Funeral Home, 203 S. Ron Rice Ave.; 918-458-5055.
