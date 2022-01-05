During a Facebook Forum this week, followers were asked to comment on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Only select comments relevant to the topic are published, and they appear in the form they were posted, with no editing - although it appears at least one commenter, due to a typo, said the opposite of what she meant. Comments opened Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. and closed Jan. 5 at 3 p.m.
"In hindsight, how serious was this incident? Do you deem things like this are a threat to our democracy? Would you describe it as a riot, a protest that got out of hand, or a constitutionally protected "redress of grievance"? Should those responsible be prosecuted? What should be done to prevent something like this from happening again - or should it be prevented?"
Patrick M. Parker: It was no worse then all the BLM mostly peaceful protests!!
Lauren Fleenor: So if they were pretty much the same where they both legal and right or illegal and wrong?
Patrick M. Parker: The people peaceful protecting is always right!! IF you are burning down other people's stuff it is wrong!!
Lauren Fleenor: So you agree that the individuals who were not peaceful who were busting down the doors of the capital,vandalizing, and beating up officers should be held accountable for their actions in the same way the police station arsonists were held to account for their crimes in Minneapolis for example. Among the other cities across the country.
Patrick M. Parker: YES! BUT I doubt Kamala Harris will be raising bail money for the Capital people!!!
Bryan Roberts: So then you either think both were wrong or your a hypocr!te because you think blm was wrong
Patrick M. Parker: Because you only listen to far-left media you would believe that ! If you watched left and right you would know that there was peaceful people at ALL of the protests!! There is footage of Capitol police moving barricades and telling the people come in!!!
Pam Moore: Swift and sure punishment is the only effective deterrent to future attacks on our democratic process. It was a criminal act of treason and should be treated as such by the courts. We don't need footage from security cameras-we have real-time footage from the journalists and the insurrectionists in attendance.
Cathleen Truitt Morales: It was a threat and needs to be fully prosecuted.
Deborah Payton: I have read parts of the investigation results. It is frightening and chilling what all went on and who all were involved. As well as what could have happened.
Warren Myers: It was a mostly peaceful protest. NOT an insurrection!
Bryan Roberts: So breaking into the the capital and hunting members of congress is a piecful act?
Warren Myers: "Hunting" that not dramatic at all right? it was a protest. SOME folks got inside the capital. Some of those did some minor damage and have been charged with various crimes. It was mostly peaceful. No guns confiscated, do you think in the United States of America if there was an "insurrection" folks would show up unarmed?
Jordan Stewart: There are videos of large crowds of people inside. They rushed and overtook the guards and Congress members had to go into hiding due to the threat.
Warren Myers: Let's see ALL the video from the supposed "insurrection". Why hasn't all the footage from inside and outside been released? I also want to know how many FBI informants there were and what their rolls were leading up to and after the building was breached.
Beverly Carey: Oh there's video of trump supporters begging the "guards" to do something about what was happening, there's video of people destroying property but none of those people had on Trump caps or flags as you see those in the background but that goes against the narrative. Maybe now we know why there haven't been in charges filed. And those videos done fit the narrative needed to cause my hatred toward Trump.
Bryan Roberts: There have been countless charges filed against hundreds of people shown to be trump supporters.
Dan Creel: Then the gallows for Pence, the 5 dead, the 140 policemen injured and the millions in damages were all a "hoax?" We know Trump will deny responsibility, but the actual rioters can not escape rightful punishment.
Tommy Pitchford: Treason and nothing less!
Kay Casady: Some would have us believe that it was a peaceful group , holding hands and singing kumbaya . But that is simply not the truth . It was a violent mob armed with metal pipes and ball bats and tear gas canisters. Many were wearing riot gear to this so-called peaceful march. It was carefully planned far in advance. I am as angry today as I was that day and I hope that every. single. person. is punished. The world knows exactly what it was and no amount of sugar coating and denial will change that .
Tom Duncan: If it was insurrection why hasn't anybody been charged for insurrection ? Not one person has been charged for that .
Michael Cummings: Because the legal definition and the dictionary definition are slightly different. Those that caused destruction to the building or personnel were commiting acts of insurrection, just as the BLM/ANTIFA folks that attacked police stations and other government buildings were committing acts of insurrection.
Tom Duncan: So why are so many people up their wad if there's nothing there to prosecute as an insurrection. Like the post said is it a protest went outta control or was it a insurrection without guns ?
Bryan Roberts: Tom what were the people, who stormed the capital, there to do, in their own words? Was it not "stop the steel"? By there own words were they not there to stop cogress from confirming Biden as president?
Darcy Hicks: With over 90% of our Nation's leaders in the building it was a terrorist attack on the United States of America.
Amanda Leigh: It was as serious as the summer of 2020 was around this nation. Both should be treated accordingly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.