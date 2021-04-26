Jay senior serves as Senate page

OKLAHOMA CITY – Jay High School senior Rhett Arnold has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah. Arnold served during the 11th week of session, April 12-15.
Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session. They attend Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. The pages toured the newly renovated state Capitol and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat. Each week, they participate in a mock legislative committee meeting along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they get first-hand experience presenting and debating current bills from the 2021 legislative session.
Arnold serves as the Jay FFA president. He has volunteered in Jay, putting up and taking down the town Christmas decorations. He spends his free time making and selling fishing lures. He has a knack for electric guitar building, and his work includes a custom guitar for Toby Keith. Arnold plans to attend college to study ag business and one day own his own business.
Arnold is the son of Rose residents Clint and Melissa Cunningham.
