A Jay woman was killed in an ATV crash Tuesday afternoon, six miles south of Grove.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash involved a Bombardier ATV and a 2017 Dodge Ram truck driven by a Noel, Missouri, man, who was uninjured. The ATV was driven by Dusti Graves, 45, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oklahoma 20 and EW 360 Road, both eastbound and westbound, were closed due to the crash. The cause is still under investigation.
