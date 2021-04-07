Jeffrey Street repairs next up for city crews

City officials said the much-needed and highly anticipated street and sidewalk projects are finally underway.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said crews with the Street Department have been busy repaving roadways and renewing parking space striping and crosswalks downtown.
“We rolled into this spring with four smaller residential roads that our Street Department was recommending for overlay,” said Catron.
Turpin Lane has been repaved, and crews will be cleaning up the edges and driveways.
Street Department Superintendent William “Buddy” Harris said crews are gearing up for work on Jeffrey Street.
“They’ve already done repairs to Jeffrey Street, and they’re going door-to-door in the neighborhood and letting people know not to park on the street for the next two days,” said Harris.
Street projects can vary, depending on weather, and temperatures have to be at a certain level to repave roadways.
Harris said repairs to Jeffrey Street were recommended by the Street Department several months ago.
“When we met with the Street and Sidewalk Committee, they agreed that was one that needed attention,” he said.
Street crews completed center striping on Muskogee Avenue and staff will continue to work on striping and crosswalks in the downtown corridor.
Catron signed a contract with CEI for the sidewalk work on Choctaw Street on Wednesday, April 7.
“Next step is a pre-work conference, and then they will be ready to name the date that work will begin,” said Catron.
The community will be informed of the scheduling information, as the sidewalk project could impact Choctaw Street and those intersections.
