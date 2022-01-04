Jennifer Frazee named new director at Fort Gibson Historic Site

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society has named Jennifer Frazee as the new director at Fort Gibson Historic Site, located in Fort Gibson.
“I am very pleased to introduce Jennifer Frazee as director of Fort Gibson Historic Site,” said OHS Executive Director Trait Thompson. “Jennifer has been with the OHS for nine years, heading up the interpretive program at Hunter’s Home in Park Hill.”
Omar Reed, the previous director, retired at the end of 2021 after 18 years of service to the OHS at Fort Gibson Historic Site.
“Omar launched new programs at the fort, including interpretation of the First Kansas Colored Regiment, and made history of his own as the first African American site director for the OHS. He has kept the fort going through hard years of budget cuts. We thank him for his service and wish him the best in his new adventures,” said Thompson.
Frazee started her career with the OHS as an intern while working on a graduate degree at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. She took on the important task of researching and developing programs to tell the history of the enslaved people at Hunter’s Home.
“Jennifer will be missed at Hunter’s Home, but we are very pleased to see her advance, and we are excited to see what she develops at Fort Gibson,” said David Fowler, regional director with the OHS.
Frazee hopes to lend her expertise she has gained from previous service to her new position.
“I truly love Hunter’s Home and the history of the family and site,” said Frazee. “I have loved the opportunity to work on changing the site to a living history farm and to expand the interpretation of the lives of the enslaved people who built the home and labored on the site. Though I will miss Hunter’s Home, I am very excited for the challenges and opportunities ahead of me at Fort Gibson."
Frazee lives in Fort Gibson with her family.
For more information about the Fort Gibson Historic Site visit www.okhistory.org/fortgibson.
