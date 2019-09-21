JHCCM to be a model for other cultural centers

The John Hair Cultural Center & Museum served as a learning focal point Friday afternoon as architecture students and representatives of the Pawnee Nation and the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries, and Museums toured the facility.
Two faculty members and 29 fourth-year students from the Oklahoma State University Architectural College visited the United Keetoowah Band complex to tour the site and ask questions to those leading the project.
The overall purpose is to develop a prototype of a cultural center which can be adapted by other tribes.
"We are happy to have them come and look at our facility," said Ernestine Berry, John Hair Cultural Center & Museum executive director. "I didn't know we were outstanding. They can see what can be done and adapt it to their tribe and needs."
The John Hair Cultural Center & Museum has gone through building two phases, one in 2011 and another in 2015.
Two of the visitors were with the Pawnee Nation Museum Committee in the Development of Prototype for Native Cultural Center Design. The Plains Indian tribe is looking to expand their complex and build a cultural center.
"It's very gratifying to see what the Keetoowahs have been able to do with their museum," said Gwen Shunatona, co-chair of the museum design advisory committee. "The Keetoowah tribe is about the same size as the Pawnee tribe."
Students had time to ask structural, design concept, and cultural questions of Shunatona and Walter Echo-Hawk, a member of the design advisory committee and the ATALM board of directors president.
They all toured the rooms inside the John Hair Cultural Center & Museum, including the archives room and the two galleries.
"It feels very welcoming and it's informative. It's an honor to connect, and for them to share their culture," said Rony Ramirez, OSU student. "It's been insightful, and its generous that they are welcoming us."
Awilda Rodríguez Carrión, associate professor, College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology, OSU, said this project allows her to use teaching techniques such as the Participatory Design Model.
"Designing with the community rather than designing for the community is the critical difference in the PDM," she said. "In the community, everybody has their voice, and it will come back to the building."
The students also learned during the visit that they will be developing designs and competing for the final conceptual ones presented to the Pawnee.
The OSU class became involved through Susan Feller with the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries, and Museums.
She had become friends with an OSU graduate and architect, and they both wanted to help smaller tribes. She said that besides giving the students an opportunity to work with Native cultures, this work will add to the bank of information tribes may need and utilize.
"My association is an international association. We help tribes from all over the nation," she said.
ATALM works to develop a home for living culture, according to Feller, who likes the JHCCM.
Feller has previously worked with Berry and admires her.
"We will use this facility as a model to help give them a jump-start so they may build their own culture center, while still incorporating their own cultural elements," said Feller.
She said there are 567 tribes and they are all distinct and have different beliefs.
"It's not one size fits all. The footprint can be the same, but they introduce cultural elements to make it unique," said Feller.
The project and case studies are possible in part to a $250,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
"I think it's a good thing for tribes to have a plan. This will offer affordable architecture to tribes, and ordinarily money is pretty short," said Berry. "It's a plan that is culturally appropriate, yet cost effective."
