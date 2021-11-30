The White House confirmed Tuesday evening that first lady Jill Biden will be arriving in Tahlequah Friday, accompanied by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.
The two are expected to visit a Cherokee language immersion class, probably in the afternoon, since Biden is slated to be at a children's vaccination clinic in Philadelphia Friday morning
Biden's focus while in Tahlequah is expected to be on preserving Native languages.
Two weeks ago, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. discussed the Cherokee Nation's commitment to early childhood education, when he attended the White House virtual Tribal National Summit.
Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo, is the first Native American to serve as a secretary in a presidential cabinet secretary.
