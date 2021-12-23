JINGLE TELLS: Local residents share Christmas memories of years past

Christmas brings memories of happy times gone by, and some local residents are sharing favorite recollections from a special person or gift.
Vol and Tami Woods are grandparents now, but to them, childhood doesn’t seem that long ago. Vol grew up in Westville.
“In the '60s, we lived on the farm, and it snowed so much the drifts covered fenceposts. It’s the most we ever saw. We were little kids and enjoyed playing in it. My sister, Deb, and I could walk on the drifts once they thawed and refroze. Then one step, and all of the sudden, we disappeared. We crawled out and did it again,” he said.
They also walked to the grandparents' house up the road.
“At Christmas, we gathered at mom and dad's house and the grandparents came. On Christmas morning, we’d run into where the Christmas tree was. The wrapped presents were from family and unwrapped toys from Santa. Grandma Irene [Braden] always gave me a sweater, but grandpa bought a big box of BBs, and I’d shoot into a coffee can to save and reuse the BBs,” said Vol.
This Christmas, he looks forward to all of his kids, grandkids and other family being together.
“It’s a good life; they’re all happy, healthy babies,” he said.
He especially likes his wife’s desserts.
“She makes the best pumpkin pie ever, and I’ve had a lot of pumpkin pie,” he said with a smile.
As a child, Tami remembers her first doll, a Baby Tenderlove.
“That was the first year we really celebrated Christmas; all the kids got one big gift. We started gathering more as a family with cousins, aunts and uncles. We already gathered every Sunday for a family meal, but this was better because everybody came home for Christmas,” she said.
Tami was one of five children, and her favorite dessert was her mom's pecan pie.
“I’m still a fan of her pie. This year, all three of our kids and five grandkids will be home. It’s times with family that are the best memories. You can’t take anything with you, except maybe the love,” Tami said.
Snow also brings back a special memory for Susan Chapman Plumb.
“We had a white Christmas in 1976. Everyone in our neighborhood pitched in and built a snowman," said Plumb. "We rolled it around and around the street. It was about 12 feet tall and we had to get a ladder to put the eyes and nose on."
As for food, her grandmother’s homemade chicken and noodles takes top prize.
"She did teach me to make them from scratch in 1975," Plumb said.
Pointing out that Christmas is the season for giving, Dr. Deb McAlister said she’s been blessed.
“I’m blessed enough to buy turkeys and deliver them to my patients in the area for Christmas. David Walkingstick chipped in a lovely goodie tray. We delivered them together,” said McAlister.
A memory of giving that will always melt Janelle Meigs’ heart involved Mickey Spears, when he was a school resource officer.
“He organized a group to give gifts to a family in need. He found that the kids slept on pallets on the floor," Meigs said. "That day, they had beds and new bedding, and gifts. Now that’s Christmas!”
For Patricia Cravatt, a new favorite memory is daughter Mia's performing in the "Winter Wonderful" recital with the Music Room.
As for Mia's favorite memory: "While sleeping over at Meemaws', I rolled off my makeshift bed and went right under the Christmas tree.”
The Christmas memory Gena McPhail will never forget is staying up all night to spy on Santa delivering her presents.
“I stayed away all night, hiding out in the hallway just across from the living room where the fireplace was. I’ll never forget the confusion I felt as I watched my own father ride a shiny, new purple and chrome bicycle into that very living room," said McPhail. "I had been asking Santa for that same bicycle for months. Dad and Mom parked it under the tree, laughed heartily as they rearranged things under the tree and went to bed. I even saw dad steal bites out of the cookies I’d left for Santa."
She was mortified as she watched.
“On Christmas morning, I was still upset about the cookies that Dad had unapologetically taken bites out of and was prepared to move forward with disciplinary actions for partially eating those cookies intended for Santa. As soon as I opened my mouth to start the discussion, I noticed the tag on the bike: 'To Gena from Santa,' and all was forgotten,” she said.
A Christmas surprise was Aly Brynn’s best memory from 21 years ago, when she was still living in North Carolina.
“My oldest daughter and her husband were living in Oklahoma. I received a package with instructions not to open until Christmas. It was a bib embroidered with, “I love grandma.” My first grandchild was coming, and I was over the moon. Her birth is the reason I moved to Oklahoma,” said Brynn.
Recalling his youth in Washington, D.C., Max McCullough said they had different experiences each year, depending on who was home.
“One that stands out especially was when Dad lit the fire while we were all in the kitchen. After it got going, we heard a commotion in the living room, which turned out to be a loose raccoon, his fur smoldering and smoking, running amongst the presents, trying desperately to be somewhere other than where he was, and not on fire,” said McCullough.
Evidently he’d been resting in the chimney.
“Each of us had a different idea about how to deal with this, but ultimately, we cornered him in the hall closet and shut the door," he said. "Dad breathed a sigh of relief and we all declared victory. Mother, ever the practical one, just said to us all, 'Um, great job. But how are you going to get him out of there?'"
Nicki Barnes Scott, a mother of a medically fragile daughter, reminds locals about the real reason for Christmas.
“When Pepper was taken by ambulance from the Tahlequah ER in 2015 on oxygen to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, it froze all the traditions our families held dear, but it turned out that spending Christmas Eve and Day in the hospital lacked all the hustle and bustle I had come to associate with the holiday,” said Scott.
Many expectations surround Christmastime, she added.
“As much as I missed all the little things we do every year when extended families come together, the peace and calm, as well as the new focus, completely changed how we celebrate from then on," Scott added. "My dad brought hot, homemade food made by loved ones, my mom brought gifts, and my husband's family made sure our boy came up to open gifts with us late in the day. It was very centering. We now do minimal decorating and attempt to savor moments and memories on Christmas, and focus less on expectations – ours or those of others – because of that experience.
The doctors, nurses and medics were so kind, she recalled.
"They took tender care of our tiny gal, while sacrificing time with their own families," Scott said.
