According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for July was lower than the previous month, and the same time last year.
The county had a jobless rate of 4.1 percent and a labor force of 20,296, climbing 459 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment was 834, while there were 863 in June. Employment for July in Cherokee County sat at 19,462 -- an increase of 488 workers from June, when a 4.4 percent jobless rate was reported.
The July jobless rates for surrounding counties are: 4.1 percent in Adair County; 3.1 percent in Delaware County; 3.4 percent in Mayes County; 4.1 percent in Muskogee County; 3.7 percent in Sequoyah County; and 3.3 percent in Wagoner County. Latimer County had the highest unemployment rate, at 7.3 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county rate of 1.62 percent.
