From staff reports
Cherokee County's unemployment rate decreased for the month of October, compared to September jobless figures.
According to work data released by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for October was 1 percent - lower than the previous month, but the same from the same time last year.
Cherokee County, which was ranked 43rd in the state, reported a labor force of 19,021 in October, marking a decrease of 124 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment in Cherokee County in October was 691, while the number cited for September was 707.
Employment for October in Cherokee County was 18,330, a decrease of 108 from September.
The October jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 3.8 percent in Adair County; 3.6 percent in Delaware County; 3.1 percent in Mayes County; 3.7 percent in Muskogee County; 4.1 percent in Sequoyah County; and 3.4 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in October, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate of 7.3, while Haskell County had the second-highest county unemployment rate of 5.9 percent.
McIntosh County had the third-highest with 5.8 percent. Beaver County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 1.6 percent.
