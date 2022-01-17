According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for November was lower than the previous month, and significantly lower from the same time last year.
Cherokee County had a jobless rate of 2.1 percent and reported a labor force of 20,380 in November, marking a decrease of 48 in the workforce from the previous month.
The number of people who were claiming unemployment was 419, while the number cited for October was 444.
Employment for November in Cherokee County sat at 19,961 - a decrease of 23 workers from October, when a 2.2 percent jobless rate was reported.
The November jobless rates for surrounding counties are: 1.9 percent in Adair County; 1.7 percent in Delaware County; 1.9 percent in Mayes County; 2.2 percent in Muskogee County; 2.2 percent in Sequoyah County; and 1.9 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the state in November, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate, at 3.9 percent.
McIntosh County was listed with the second-highest jobless rate of 3.1 percent. Pittsburg County had the third-highest, with 2.9 percent.
Cimarron County claimed the lowest county rate of .8 percent.
