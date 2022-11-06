According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for September was lower than the previous month, but higher the same time last year.
The county had a jobless rate of 3.7 percent and a labor force of 19,809, falling 250 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment was 742, while there were 803 in August.
Employment for September in Cherokee County sat at 19,067 - a decrease of 189 workers from August, when a 4 percent rate was reported.
The August rates for surrounding counties are: 3.5 percent in Adair County; 3.3 percent in Delaware County; 3.3 percent in Mayes County; 4 percent in Muskogee County; 3.8 percent in Sequoyah County; and 3.2 percent in Wagoner County. Latimer County had the highest unemployment rate, at 7 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county rate of 1.7 percent.
