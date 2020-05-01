From staff reports
Cherokee County's unemployment rate decreased for the month of March, compared to February's jobless figures.
According to work data released by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for March was .3 percent lower than the previous month, and even lower from the same time last year.
Cherokee County, which was ranked 55th in the state with 3.3 percent, reported a labor force of 18,873 in March, marking a decrease of 479 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment in Cherokee County in March was 619, while the number cited for February was 666.
Employment for March in Cherokee County was 18,254, a decrease of 437 workers from February, when a 3.6 percent jobless rate was reported.
The March jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 3.6 percent in Adair County; 3.2 percent in Delaware County; 2.5 percent in Mayes County; 3.2 percent in Muskogee County; 3.6 percent in Sequoyah County; and 2.7 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in March, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate at 6.3 percent, while McIntosh County had the second-highest unemployment rate of 5.2 percent. Haskell County had the third-highest with 4.9 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 1.5 percent.
