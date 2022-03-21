According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for January was lower than the previous month, and lower than the same time last year.
The county had a jobless rate of 3.4 percent and a labor force of 19,812, marking an increase of 297 in the workforce from the previous month. The number of people who claiming unemployment was 682, while there were 471 in December.
Employment for January in Cherokee County sat at 19,130 – an increase of 86 workers from December, when a 2.4 percent jobless rate was reported.
The January jobless rates for surrounding counties are: 3.3 percent in Adair County; 3.1 percent in Delaware County; 3.1 percent in Mayes County; 3.5 percent in Muskogee County; 3.6 percent in Sequoyah County; and 2.9 percent in Wagoner County. Latimer County had the highest unemployment rate, at 6.0 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county rate of 1.5 percent.
