Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&