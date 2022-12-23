According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for October was the same as the previous month, but higher the same time last year.
The county had a jobless rate of 3.8 percent and a labor force of 120,194, rising 372 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment was 764, while there were 748 in September.
Employment for October in Cherokee County sat at 19,430 - an increase of 356 workers from September, when a 3.8 percent rate was reported.
The October rates for surrounding counties are: 3.8 percent in Adair County; 3.4 percent in Delaware County; 3.4 percent in Mayes County; 3.9 percent in Muskogee County; 3.9 percent in Sequoyah County; and 3.25 percent in Wagoner County. Latimer County had the highest unemployment rate, at 7.1 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county rate of 1.5 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.