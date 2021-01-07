Cherokee County's unemployment rate increased again for November 2020, compared to figures tallied in October.
According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for November was .1 percent higher than the previous month, and higher from the same time last year.
Cherokee County, which was ranked 37th in the state with a jobless rate of 5.7 percent, reported a labor force of 19,345 in November, marking a decrease of 54 from the previous month.
The number of people claiming unemployment was 1,099, while the number cited for October was 1,089.
Employment for November in Cherokee County sat at 18,305 – a decrease of 64 workers from October, when a 5.6 percent jobless rate was reported.
The November jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 5.3 percent in Adair County; 4.9 percent in Delaware County; 5.4 percent in Mayes County; 5.9 percent in Muskogee County; 6.3 percent in Sequoyah County; and 5.7 percent in Wagoner County.
