PARK HILL – Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism has temporarily closed the John Ross Museum, as work begins to update the efficiency of the drainage system surrounding the property.
The exterior renovations are expected to take about a month to complete.
The John Ross Museum, 22366 S. 530 Road, highlights the life and legacy of John Ross, and houses exhibits and interactive displays on the Trail of Tears, Civil War, Cherokee Golden Age and Cherokee Nation’s passion for education. The museum is housed in an old, rural school building, known as School No. 51, and sits at the foot of Ross Cemetery, where John Ross and other notable Cherokee citizens are buried.
The other Cherokee Nation museums will remain open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, call 877-779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
