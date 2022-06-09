Joint DoD, CN venture provides no-cost medical services

A partnership between the U.S. Department of Defense and the Cherokee Nation is yielding another project in Tahlequah, this time providing medical exams and educational services through an Innovative Readiness Training program.
Air National Guard IRT Operations Manager Master Sgt. Mitchell Sisco on Wednesday offered the details of this IRT.
"It's at Sequoyah High School," said Sisco. "It started this week and will go until next Thursday."
Sisco explained that 150 providers will take part in this "medical mission." He listed the medical services available, including medical, dental, optometry, behavioral health, podiatry and COVID-19 vaccinations.
"These [services] are all at no cost," said Sisco.
Sisco added there is no low-income or Cherokee Nation citizenship requirement to obtain these medical exams and services.
This IRT comes on the heels of another joint project between the Cherokee Nation and the Department of Defense to build homes for Cherokee veterans and provide real-world training to service members.
"We are on year two of the Cherokee Nation Housing Initiative project," said Sisco. "This year, we are building seven new houses. We built seven last year."
Sisco said this year will see 600 engineers rotate through the IRT, including members of the Army, Air Force and Air National Guard.
The DoD provides information about IRT on its website, calling it a "military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities."
Sisco stressed the importance of these programs.
"These are perishable skills that need to be maintained," said Sisco. "This provides [service members] a way to go out in a meaningful way that benefits both them and these communities."
The Cherokee Nation provides a patient care calender for this program on their Facebook, with patient care available through June 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, with these hours extended to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. There is no patient care scheduled for June 10. These services are available to adults only.
The ongoing medical exams are no-cost, open to the public, and being conducted at 17091 S. Muskogee Ave., until June 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.