A collaborative effort between Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas has taken the form of an economic development effort to bring medical manufacturing businesses to the region.
Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Region Cluster aims to provide employment opportunities to residents, as well as partnering with the local hospital and medical school, to increase medical manufacturing.
“The communities [we] are talking about are those along the U.S. Highway 62 corridor between Tahlequah and Northwest Arkansas, branching down to Stilwell, Lincoln, Farmington and Fayetteville,” said Arielle Barnett, public relations specialist for Cherokee Nation Health Services.
The communities HAMMRC is going to be supporting are all rural, and the traditional economic development efforts need someone leading that charge. HAMMRC will be the source for these small towns to assist them in understanding the processes and what is going to be required.
During a board of directors meeting of HAMMRC on July 14, directors and guests reviewed the 2023 strategic plan. The mission statement is to attract and retain a professional health care manufacturing and innovative presence in the region.
Presented by Nathan Reed, CEO and president of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, the plan laid out four strategies to entice businesses to the region. Each of the strategies – community readiness, innovation, recruitment, and partnership – have assigned goals and objectives.
“This plan is seen as a two-year plan max, as opposed to a five-year,” said Reed. “HAMMRC is going to be different in two years, then what it is today. We wanted to make sure the things that were put in this strategic plan could be achieved, or at least underway to being achieved, in the next two years.”
Each goal has objectives, outlining ways that make the goal come to fruition. In community readiness, this includes researching impacts on the health care industry, developing incentives, and identifying who can help supply information to those businesses being recruited.
Innovation involves connecting with entrepreneurial support organizations and putting on events bringing attention to people who are innovating in the medical field.
In discussing one particular goal, establishing a prospect list of entrepreneurs from local to nationwide, Reed shared how a local mother from Tahlequah, Jamie Jeffries, designed a medical glove.
Jeffries’ efforts were prompted by her daughter’s medical needs that could not be addressed with current medical equipment.
“[Jeffries] won an international competition with her medical glove,” said Reed. “She is in the process of prototyping it right now to be able to manufacture.”
The only caveat for HAMMRC’s support was that the manufacturing be done in any town along the U.S. 62 development corridor.
Stephen Highers, Ward 3 Tahlequah city councilor, has started working with the Cherokee Nation on the incubator in Tahlequah. This will be a huge benefit to entrepreneurs, said Reed.
“We are starting an incubator co-working space in the Cort Mall [on Muskogee Avenue]. The Spider Gallery [in that mall] has been a kind of incubator spot for artists,” said Highers. “So Cherokee artists are able to sell out of there. We were just able to take over the second floor of that facility [to house the co-working space].”
Another connection for HAMMRC is Cross Industries, owned by David Cross. This is a plastics manufacturing company moving to Tahlequah from Canada. Its website markets the ability to design and manufacture new products.
One of the products Cross Industries produces is the 10/10 Cross Mag, a two 10-round magazine, featuring integral couplers, allowing for four unique coupling configurations.
Investors who have been joined with HAMMRC are American Electric Power, Southwest Electric Power Co., Ozarks Electric, Ozarks Go, Washington County government, and Arvest Bank.
“We will continue to talk to other potential investors as time goes on,” said Wayne Mays, senior policy adviser for Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.
The directors approved and adopted the strategic plan as presented. Directors represent cities of Farmington, Lincoln, and Stilwell, the Cherokee Nation, Tahlequah Regional Development Authority, Washington Regional Medical Center, and Fayetteville and Tahlequah Chambers of Commerce.
“A northwest Arkansas study showed we are losing billions of dollars in health care money going out of state and this region,” said Mays. “We are going to try to recapture some of that in a lot of different ways, and [HAMMRC] is just one small part of that recapturing effort, trying to provide pieces of equipment that can be manufactured or assembled locally.”
What’s next
The next board of directors meeting will be held in Farmington on Sept. 8.
