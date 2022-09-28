Elections for the Johnson O'Malley Indian Education Committee members will be held Oct. 3, at Lowrey School at 6 p.m. in the library. To serve on the JOM IEC, a person must be the parent or guardian of a JOM verified child. School board members and school employees or spouses of such can not serve on the committee. For more information, contact Michelle Ivey at 918-456-4053.
One of the most important components of the Johnson O'Malley program is parent involvement. This October, parents of JOM eligible children will have an opportunity to get involved in the development of the JOM program at their schools.
