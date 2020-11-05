JOM, Indian Ed funding still vital to area schools

For educators and families with Native students in Cherokee County, school funding from the Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Johnson-O'Malley Program are essential, now more than ever.
Title VI is also called Indian Education, and both programs have directors at most schools, as well as parent committees.
“The Indian Education and JOM programs provide resources that enable the district to expand cultural awareness and educational opportunities for Native American students,” said Tanya Jones, director of federal programs and Indian education for Tahlequah Public Schools.
TPS serves 1,796 JOM students, and has 2,064 Title VI-eligible students, representing 30 tribes. To be eligible for Title VI, a student, parent or grandparent has to provide a CDIB card. JOM is more restrictive, as the student has to be a tribal member with a quarter-degree blood quantum or be enrolled in a federally recognized tribe. JOM serves children between ages 3 and grade 12.
Some schools, such as Grand View, work under the Cherokee Nation JOM program. Proof of tribal citizenship and enrollment in a CN JOM program are the only requirements for services.
Glenda Sellers, Grand View JOM and family engagement coordinator, said the coronavirus has changed many activities this year.
“In past years, JOM has sponsored an annual Cherokee Day at the school grounds for all Grand View students. Students learned about the Cherokee culture through the hands-on activities of Cherokee marbles, storytelling, blowguns, Game of Graces, chunkey, and learning about traditional clothing. But because of COVID, our students will learn about the Cherokee culture through distance learning,” said Sellers. “The Cherokee Heritage Center has distance cultural learning kits available and we’re using this program for our cultural resources component from JOM.”
During November, Native American Heritage Month, Grand View students will receive take-home kits to make pinch pots, cornhusk dolls, or mini-stickball sticks. They will also receive a link for an instructional video to help them make their age-appropriate cultural project at home, according to Sellers.
Sharon Ballew, Tenkiller School federal programs director, said they do not have funding for in-school programming, but money is available for cultural resources to be used in the after-school program, and those will be key in the coming months.
Tenkiller has 149 JOM students, and 203 Indian Education students.
“The JOM program is essential in providing school supplies and cultural resources to our students. The program helps students to learn the Cherokee language, as well as participate in cultural arts and crafts such as basket weaving and beading,” said Ballew. “Indian Education funding is essential in helping with a counselor who works with the students in all areas, particularly academics and social/emotional. Any funding we can get goes to help our students grow academically. Whether it be from the technology we have been able to procure and distribute for virtual learning or by providing an after-school program that helps not just the students educationally, but also the parents, we do our best to utilize any additional funds that will be most beneficial to all students.”
School supplies and money for school book fairs are parts of the JOM program many parents of Native students may be aware of.
Ballew said all JOM-eligible students received their supplies this year, including virtual ones.
“All JOM traditional and virtual students continue to receive services provided by the Cherokee Nation JOM program,” said Sellers. “The JOM Program also sponsored our 377 verified JOM students to receive school supplies.”
JOM school supplies were made available to both traditional and virtual TPS students, according to Jones.
“Book fair stipends are utilized during the spring semester and are still scheduled to be provided to those who qualify,” she said.
Jones said Title VI and JOM funding can be repurposed.
“The school district, working in conjunction with the Indian Education and JOM Parent Committees, may modify a respective programs budget and the purpose for which those funds are utilized,” she said. “Title VI and JOM funding for the '20-'21 school year have already been allocated and budgets approved for both programs.”
No budget alterations will need to be made to the Tenkiller funding, according to Ballew.
“All of our JOM funds are supplies and cultural resources, so no changes will be necessary,” she said. “Our Indian Education funding is used for a paraprofessional and counselor working with Indian students, and those will continue even if we are to go full virtual."
