Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: May 4, 2020 @ 3:57 pm
Tahlequah, Oklahoma
The Johnson-O'Malley Parent Committee will meet Wednesday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education Conference Room, 225 N. Water Ave.
For more information, contact Tanya Jones or Chris Ray at 918-458-4100.
HULBERT [mdash] age 49. Surgical Technician. Died Monday, April 27th, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. He will be laid to rest at Ballou Cemetery in Locust Grove, OK.
FORT GIBSON [mdash] Dr. John Oglesbee, 80, gave his life for his patients on April 26, Services pending at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
KANSAS [mdash] Sheila Mahaney, 59, Beautician of Kansas, OK died April 25, 2020. Drive-in Grave side services 2PM Wednesday April 29, at Kansas Cemetery, Kansas, OK. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
