Jones plans to run for Dist. 1 commissioner

Randy Joneshas announced his intention to run for District 1 Cherokee County commissioner.
Jones was raised in Tahlequah and graduated from Tahlequah High School in 1978. He has been a lifelong Democrat and a resident of Cherokee County.
In 1980, Jones married Rhonda Hendrix, and they had two sons, Tyler and Trent Jones. He and Rhonda were married 10 years before her passing. In 1991, Jones married Anita Loftin, and they have one son, Dusty. All three of their sons live, work, and raise their families in Cherokee County. Jones and his wife have two granddaughters: Harlow, 10, and Kenlee, 5.
Jones served as a volunteer firefighter for the Woodall Fire Department for 10 years. He also been a member of a local church board, and he and his wife are active and involved member of Exciting South East Baptist Church. Jones has served on the Keys School Board, as well as the Rural Water District 2 Board of Directors.
Jones said he learned his strong work ethic from his dad, L.D. Jones, who operated a business in downtown Tahlequah for almost 60 years. This led Jones to his own succession of prosperous ongoing businesses that are currently being run by family members. These businesses include Grandview Nursery, The Barn Convenience Store, Skeeters Pizza, the development of Meghan Estates subdivision, and for the past four years, a successful operation with a Keys Airbnb.
