Jones tapped as Tahlequah superintendent

Tanya Jones was selected Tuesday evening to serve as superintendent of Tahlequah Public Schools.
She succeeds Leon Ashlock, who will resign following the end of the school year to take a position as superintendent of Cashion Public Schools.
Jones’ contract starts July 1 and runs through June 30, 2025. As superintendent, she will agree to perform all duties reasonably assigned to her by the board, and for her services, she will receive a base salary of $125,000, paid in 12 monthly installments.
Members of the TPS Board of Education said they are excited that COVID numbers are decreasing, and enrollment is on the upswing. According to Ashlock, 40 more students are enrolled in the district than at the same time last year.
“Hopefully, this trend will continue. We are not about to lose money. Our enrollment is strong, and it will keep coming. A lot of kids are coming back from homeschool and virtual school. It is feasible that we could have a 100-student jump before the start of the new year,” said Ashlock.
The district is making headway with bond issue projects. On March 30, administrators will meet at Greenwood Elementary to address school improvements. Ashlock has included staff who will be directly affected by the bond issue. At Greenwood, the bond issue will pay for a new special education classroom, so Ashlock has invited a representative from special education to give input. Likewise, a librarian from Cherokee Elementary will be invited to participate in planning for the new library that will be built at that site.
TPS officials hope to receive the money by July or August. The first projects to break ground will be new construction, which include the entrances of the elementary schools and the baseball/softball building and football field.
The district has allocated $1.8 for million repairs. Amid inflation or other factors, a recent quote placed the cost of roofing projects at $2.4 million. Ashlock announced the district will first tackle Tahlequah Middle School and Sequoyah Elementary, which are in the greatest need for new roofs.
The district held a reception to honor board member Ed Myers for his years of service. He is completing his term at the end of the month.
“It’s been an honor to be on this board. It is such a great group. The board of education, teachers – we are part of a fantastic system. It’s truly been a privilege to be a part of this, and I appreciate you all for what you do for our kids,” said Myers.
The board updated the transfer student policy, which has undergone many changes in recent months. Ashlock indicated current transfer students will be grandfathered into the district and will not have to apply for transfers. TPS will also notify parents within 30 days of application, and parents have the ability to appeal a decision.
As required by the state, TPS will also ask students to pass a citizenship upon graduating from high school. Students will first be able to take the test in eighth grade. The multiple-choice test will have 100 questions, and students will need to answer 60 to pass.
Jessica Shackelford was hired as a special care paraprofessional.
What's next
The next TPS Board of Education meeting is tentatively set for April 12 at the board of education office on Water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.