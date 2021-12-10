Local schools got into the holiday spirit Thursday evening, as several hosted festive events before students go on Christmas break in a week.
Every year, each grade at Greenwood Elementary gets to choose a month during which they'll perform a show for friends, families and staff. This year, the fourth-graders had December and held a Christmas concert for a room full of supporters.
"I thought it was a really good show and got people in the Christmas spirit, and the kids were happy," said Principal Alicia Rodgers. "Several of the parents and teachers said afterward that they thought it was one of better shows they've seen for the Christmas program. I think people were just so thrilled to be back together and actually sit in the same room."
The students prefaced their musical numbers with short skits before rejoining the full class to sing. One song in particular focused on perhaps the most maligned of all holiday foods, fruitcake. The song, "Everlasting Fruitcake," recounted the humorous custom of re-gifting a fruitcake only to have it returned.
"We got lots of compliments on that song and the kids really loved that," Rodgers said.
"They did their dress rehearsal that afternoon, and the students who came down to watch would sing along. It was just a nice break from all the craziness that's going on in the world right now."
Sequoyah Elementary School hosted a Winter Family Fun Night for its students. Families made crafts, took group photos, had snacks and more. Parents in attendance said they had a great time making projects with their children.
Meanwhile, the Performing Arts Center at Tahlequah High School was filled to the brim Thursday evening, as musicians in the Tahlequah band program hosted their annual sixth- through 12th-grade Christmas Music Extravaganza. The sixth-grade band kicked things off with a few holiday songs, right after Tahlequah Public Schools Band Director Josh Allen greeted the crowd.
He said the students had greatly improved since they first picked up their instruments this year.
"Just a few months ago, as many of you parents know, you've heard a lot of really strange noises coming out of your child's bedroom or bathroom, but a lot of kids practiced wherever they could find time in a room," he said. "As you can hear, they've made so much progress. We're so excited about these sixth-graders."
