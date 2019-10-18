Thanks to the restructuring of class schedules at Tahlequah High School to allow for one extra period this year, the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program has more than 130 students participating, learning life lessons and taking in valuable experiences.
High school students are often recruited to join the military, but the THS JROTC program is not used as a pipeline to produce Army officers. Instead, the class is more focused on character-building.
"This is a citizenship-based elective class," said Major David Rollow, JROTC instructor. "We're here to basically encourage these young people to become better citizens. We do that in a variety of ways."
JRTOC students participate in a number of events and competitions, including parades, color guard ceremonies, marksman competitions, academic contests and more. For many of the students, the chance to shoot an air rifle enticed them to join.
"I wanted to do it because of marksmanship, where we get to shoot BB guns and stuff," said Gracee Walker. "I always liked to shoot guns, so I decided to join."
All cadets are required to go through a safety course before they can pick up one of the air rifles. They also have to earn a perfect score on their safety tests, which sometimes requires a couple of tries. Rollow said the mental focus it takes is good for the students.
"Nowadays, you see so much distraction - so much sensory overload with video games, social media, and they're constantly in front of their phones," he said. "They've got all of this processing going on, so this is an opportunity for them to just slow down and stop, and focus on one thing. They have to make their body still; they have to control their breathing."
With 134 students participating in JROTC, the program is made up of students from all walks of life.
Some students are on Individual Education Plans for various learning challenges, while one earned a 33 on her ACT. The variety of backgrounds allows for students to learn from one another, and parents have noticed improvement in their children's behavior.
Rollow said one parent saw "a complete change at home" with her kid.
"And she attributes it to him being in our class," he said. "It's not like we singled him out and worked with him; that's just the way it is. It's very structured."
While the class is used to help students become better citizens, it also focuses on a leadership aspect. For instance, much of the training is led by juniors and seniors who have gotten the hang of things.
"For the most part, the kids who have been here a couple years know how to do this," said Rollow. "And not only do they know how to do it, but they know how to teach it. That's what we're trying to push."
Anyone can follow orders, but to feel comfortable giving them requires another skill. Travis Davis, who plans to enter the Navy once he's graduated, appreciates how all the students have a chance to hold leadership roles and that it's helped him grow into a more outgoing person.
"It's just taught me how to be a better role model, that I can be comfortable with my voice - like loud and commanding - and not to be embarrassed about that kind of stuff and to act like a leader," he said. "And it's taught me a lot of knowledge of the military that I needed to know already, like how to march. I know how to navigate a boat right, I know certain commands and stuff. It's just an overall good experience if you're going into the military, or for just everyday life."
High schools are typically filled with quiet people who prefer to listen, rather than speak. Walker said she, too, has become more comfortable speaking with people and delivering orders since joining JROTC. She's also found interest in potential career paths.
"I was wanting to work as an ultrasound technician," said Walker. "So I thought maybe if I'm in the military I could go to college, and then while I'm still in the military, I can be an ultrasound technician within the military - like I could work at the VA or something."
Those who do have aspirations to join a branch of the armed forces can also benefit from JROTC. Davis said he'll be immediately promoted to E3 private first class once he's official in the military. He said those interested should research the military and talk to veterans to see if it's right for them.
"You'll have benefits for the rest of your life, basically," said Davis. "You should be able to go to school while you're in the military. There's multiple branches of service, too. You could go all over world and travel if you wanted. You could stay home and just be there in case there is an emergency and live almost a completely normal life - except for like one day a month, if you go with the National Guard."
Aside from in-school competitions and after-school activities, JROTC students can travel on field trips and participate in week-long summer camps. This summer, students went to Fort Sill in Lawton for a military-oriented camp, where they had learn how to work as a team to complete certain tasks. Walker said she was pretty worn out afterward.
"We spent the whole week there," she said. "We woke up every morning at like 5 [a.m.], went downstairs and did PT where you have to run and work out. Then we'd go to breakfast, and then after that, we would stand at attention forever. My feet were starting to kill me."
Making a good grade in JROTC does not require excellence from students, but willingness. The instructors simply ask that they have a positive attitude, show up on time, and do what is asked of them, because the course is more for students to create healthy habits and work on themselves.
"I think that's where it all starts," said Rollow. "If they can instill that personal discipline early on, it will help with everything down the road."
