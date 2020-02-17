Judge details use of protective orders

While it’s essentially a piece of paper to keep bad people away, a protective order can provide domestic violence victims with criminal recourse if an abuser violates said order.
The petitioner, the person who makes a formal application to a court, fills out the petition for protective order paperwork at District Court Clerk Lesa Rousey Daniels' office on the third floor of the Cherokee County Courthouse.
The petitioner will explain who the defendant is, where they live, their relationship, and detail the incident or incidents.
Special District Judge Sandy Crosslin said in order to obtained a PO, one must meet the relationship criteria.
“For there to be jurisdiction of a relationship, there has to be a current spouse, former spouse, dating relationship, sexual relationship, parents of the same child. There has to be either this relationship or family or household member,” Crosslin said. “If you are the victim of harassment, stalking, domestic abuse, physical threats – that makes it an imminent threat and if you meet those qualifications, then you’re entitled to an emergency protective order.”
If the victim and the perpetrator are not related or have a relationship, but merely acquaintances and there’s the act of stalking, there must be police reports filed before filing a petition for a PO with district court.
“If your neighbor is stalking you — you’re not dating and you’re not related – stalking is a repeated pattern of behavior meant to threaten, harass, intimidate, etc., and you have to have police reports for each of those incidents,” said Crosslin.
There must be at least three reported separate incidents of stalking in order for a PO to be granted. However, there are exceptions if rape, a sex offense, assault with a deadly weapon, forcible sodomy, or kidnapping occurred.
“The stalking is different because it has to be a repeated pattern of conduct. The rape or sex offense doesn’t, and a one time [instance] will grant a protective order,” Crosslin said.
In the petition, the victim will check off a number of items of relief they are requesting from the court. Those items include the defendant should be prohibited from having any contact with the petitioner, either in person, through others, or by phone, mail or electronic means.
If the petitioner and defendant live together, the petitioner can request a civil standby by law enforcement officers at the residence in order to remove clothing and belongings.
The petitioner may also request that the defendant should be ordered to leave and remain away from the residence for a specific amount of time. If the defendant is licensed to carry a firearm, the petitioner can request a surrender of all firearms and other dangerous weapons.
Once the petition for the PO is filled out, Daniels will take it to the judge who then reviews it and makes sure the jurisdictional statutory grounds are met.
“If we agree there’s grounds, then we sign the emergency protective order and it become effective on the defendant, once the defendant is served,” said Crosslin.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is who will serve the emergency PO and that will be effective until the court hearing.
“Everybody comes to court and if the petitioner and defendant are both there, they both have an opportunity to be heard by the court, and then the court makes the decision if there’s grounds for a PO,” said Crosslin.
If the petitioner shows up to court and the defendant doesn’t, the PO is granted by default. Whereas, if the defendant shows up and the petitioner doesn’t, the PO will be dismissed.
“You’ve got to show up if you’re a plaintiff and say ‘Yes, I want this PO,’ and that happens a lot of times where they don’t show up,” said Crosslin.
Crosslin said the court is very particular when it comes to children and a PO, and if there is no direct threat or harm toward a child, they are usually not put on the order.
“Sometimes people want to use it as a custody tool, and that’s not what it’s meant for,” she said. “If the threats and abuse happened in front of the children or to the children, they can be put on there and there are provisions where you can make visitations suspended or supervised.”
The first offense in violating a protective order is a misdemeanor, up to one year in jail, and up to a $1,000 fine. The second offense is a felony that comes with one to three years in prison and a fine of $2,000 to $10,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.