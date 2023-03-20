Judge extends deadline for poultry suit settlement

TULSA -- Lawyers representing parties to a 2005 lawsuit seeking remediation of pollution caused by poultry waste produced and land-applied within the Illinois River Watershed braced for the "heavy lift" of forging a settlement agreement that satisfies demands of a federal judge and interests of competing stakeholders.
U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell on Friday, March 17, extended for 90 his initial March 17 deadline for parties to produce a settlement agreement that meets criteria he outlined in a 219-page ruling published this past January. He also made clear some of his expectations for any proposed agreement lawyers might present.
"Something has to be done, not only to address the current problems, but also to remediate" those caused by poultry industry practices of the past, Frizzell said during a hearing inside his Northern District of Oklahoma courtroom.
"It's time to resolve this matter … Finality is difficult, [but] it is in everyone's interest," said Frizzell.
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner F. Drummond said those involved with initial settlement discussions have negotiated "in good faith." Even so, he said, more time will be needed to resolve "a difficult case" full of complex issues that can evoke "high emotions."
"It would be better to reach an agreement than to have the court fashion a plan," Drummond said after the parties were granted an additional 90 days to negotiate a settlement. "That would help us avoid many years of appeals … if we can't reach an agreement."
Drummond said poultry integrators likely would appeal any court-ordered settlement with hopes of a better outcome. The state, he said, likely would appeal a pretrial ruling that prohibited the state from pursuing a monetary award for damages caused by nutrient pollution linked to poultry industry practices.
Drummond declined to discuss details of settlement negotiations, citing the confidential nature of those discussions. He did, however, pledge full transparency for any settlement agreement that might be presented later for approval by the court. He pledged the same level of transparency for future monitoring and enforcement of any plan necessary to carry out the provisions of a settlement agreement.
The public "will know what's going on once we reach an agreement," Drummond said in response to questions about negotiations, which continued Friday at a private office in downtown Tulsa. "Everything is on the negotiating table, and the Cherokee Nation is at that table."
Drummond said the parties have discussed the idea of using as a template the settlement agreement hammered out as part of a 2003 lawsuit filed by the city of Tulsa and Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority against six poultry companies for contributing to phosphorus pollution within the Eucha-Spavinaw Watershed. The details of that agreement, Drummond said, must be unsealed by the court before it can be fully evaluated.
Frizzell, who presided over a 52-day trial of that concluded in 2010, found poultry producers named in the state's lawsuit responsible for polluting the land and waters within the Illinois River watershed. In his 219-page ruling, he cites overwhelming evidence presented by the state that shows poultry producers were aware of the environmental harm caused by phosphorus in the poultry wastes applied as fertilizer to land within the Illinois River Watershed.
"Poultry waste generated by the operations of each of the defendants and their growers is a significant source of the phosphorus in the rivers and streams of the Oklahoma portion of the IRW and in Lake Tenkiller," Frizzell wrote in the ruling. "The State's injuries from phosphorus concentrations in the rivers and streams of the IRW and Lake Tenkiller are significant."
Comments made by Frizzell this past week echoed those made years earlier by former Attorney General Drew Edmondson, who filed the lawsuit in 2005 on behalf of the state against 11 Arkansas-based poultry integrators. He also drew from evidence presented while the state litigated its claims and more recent observations, while traveling through the watershed and across northwest Arkansas.
"There is ample recognition by integrators" of the harms caused by nutrients when poultry waste is land-applied as fertilizer in excessive amounts," Frizzell said.
He also said the "ample amounts of litter being spread on [land with] slopes too steep for application" demonstrates "the difficulty of enforcing" restrictions and ensuring compliance.
Lawyers will be in court again at 1:30 p.m. on June 16 to provide an update for the progress of settlement negotiations.
