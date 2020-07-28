OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal judge handed Oklahoma’s governor a stinging defeat Tuesday, ruling that the state’s gaming compacts with Native American tribes do in fact automatically renew.
Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy DeGiusti found that the state’s gaming compacts automatically renewed for an additional 15-year term starting Jan. 1 by “by operation of the unambiguous terms” of the agreement.
“We appreciate that the court moved quickly to confirm what tribal leaders have always known — the plain language of our intergovernmental agreements mean what they mean, and here, those words mean our gaming compacts automatically renewed Jan. 1, 2020,” said Matthew Morgan, chair of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.
The Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations filed a federal lawsuit on Dec. 31 seeking a judicial declaration that the gaming compact with the state renewed on Jan. 1. The Citizen Nation Potawatomi, Muscogee Creek Nation, Quapaw Nation, Delaware, Seminole, Wichita and affiliated tribes also intervened in the case.
“The Cherokee Nation is pleased with today’s ruling which affirms what our tribal nations have known from the beginning, that our gaming compacts with the state of Oklahoma renewed on Jan. 1 for another 15 years. Tribal gaming in this state will continue to be strong, not only for tribes, but for all of Oklahoma, contributing vital education dollars into our public schools and bolstering health care, roads and communities,” said Hoskin. “Everything in our compact now remains the same, and we hope we can move forward and build a relationship built on respect with Gov. Stitt in the future.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was “deeply disappointed” by the federal court’s ruling.
“It confirms my fears, and the fears of many fellow Oklahomans, that the state entered into a poorly negotiated deal, and now we must bear the cost of this mistake,” Stitt said. “The federal court determined that the 2004 Gaming Compact auto-renewed for 15 years because of an action taken by an agency’s unelected board to reissue licenses for gaming at horse racing tracks. This decision, coupled with the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on McGirt, means Oklahomans have important questions to face regarding our future.”
Stitt said as he traveled the state during his first six months in office, he learned that only a few tribes were receiving most of the benefit from the compacts, and the one-size-fits-all approach “was clearly broken.”
“As your governor, I was driven by a conviction that we could look to the future and generate new, sustainable opportunities for the next generation of Oklahomans,” he said
Stitt contended the compacts with 35 tribal governments automatically expired Jan. 1.
The compacts allow tribes to offer a subset of gaming known as Class III games in exchange for paying the state exclusivity fees ranging from 4 to 10 percent. The fees have generated more than $1.5 billion over the last 15 years.
Stitt wanted to renew the compacts for another 15 years, but suggested tribal leaders pay more for exclusivity rights. He also wanted resolution language added to specify what will happen the next time the compacts are up for renewal.
Tribal leaders have said they’re open to renegotiating, but not until Stitt acknowledges the compacts automatically renew.
According to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, Stitt’s office has spent more than $1.5 million in legal and other fees fighting the automatic renewal.
“Having already spent $1.5 million, the governor is wasting money that could be spent on resources that help our citizens,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. “If the governor continues to pursue this through the appeals process, more money will be spent on lawsuits that could have instead helped schools, our state’s IT infrastructure, or our healthcare community. I encourage the governor to reflect on his position and ask if continuing a pursuit with an uncertain outcome is worth the risk of not protecting Oklahomans.”
Stephen Greetham, senior counsel for the Chickasaw Nation, said Tuesday was a good day for the tribes and Oklahoma.
“Good partners keep their word,” he said. “The Chickasaw Nation will always do so, and we will always expect our intergovernmental partners to do so, as well. We all benefit when we do.”
Stitt said Tuesday’s federal court ruling, coupled with the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision classifying large swathes of eastern Oklahoma as Indian reservation, means Oklahomans will have to explore several challenges. Unresolved issues include who will pay taxes and who won’t, how Oklahoma will guarantee a competitive marketplace and how the state will fund core public services into the next generation.
“In short, we face a question of constitutional proportions about what it means to be the state of Oklahoma, and how we regulate and oversee all business in our state,” he said.
