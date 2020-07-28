Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.