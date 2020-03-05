Judge says court cases run the gamut in county

Whether it's a couple coming into the courthouse to get married, or a notorious murderer about to go on trial, there's always something going on at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
But a local judge said there's no such thing as a typical court case.
Special District Judge Sandy Crosslin has been serving for close to 24 years, and she's presided over countless family and domestic proceedings. Last year, there were 215 cases in Cherokee County, and 240 cases in 2018.
"I'm assigned all family law cases in the county, and that is the majority of my docket," Crosslin said.
"I mean, that's not to say that a lot of cases follow the same path, but if you truly want to do right by each and every case -- each and every case is little bit different," Crosslin said. "You can do a huge variety of things in a day: marry people, set bonds, divorce people, grant adoptions."
Crosslin said cases originate with a person filing in the court clerk's office, and then the case is assigned to the judge who has that particular docket.
A district judge - that would be District Judge Doug Kirkley in Cherokee County - will assign dockets to associates, special judges, and to themselves.
Crosslin said it's up to the judges on how their dockets operate.
"It's up to that individual judge to run their docket as they want, and you pick what time you want to start the docket," said Crosslin.
A high-volume docket - such as a misdemeanor docket, a felony-sounding docket, a small claims docket, a juvenile docket, or a protective order docket - shares common characteristics among individual cases.
A divorce docket is more individualized, with a set case.
"A lot of our dockets are the volume dockets, but then there are criminal dockets. Those are more individualized, like if they are preliminary hearing days," Crosslin said.
Jury dockets are done three times a year: January, May, and September, for two weeks at a time.
"Over the years, we've done it various times a year, sometimes four or sometimes six, but right now, we're doing it three times a year," Crosslin said.
Special District Judge Gary Huggins is assigned criminal cases and has a misdemeanor docket every Monday at 9 a.m.
When a person is charged with a misdemeanor, he or she must make an appearance in court after being arrested or issued a summons in what is called an arraignment.
Crosslin said changes were made to accommodate couples who wanted to be married by a judge.
"We have wedding dockets, and two times a month, we schedule a time, and the couple can come in to get married," she said.
"We used to do it on a drop-in basis, but that didn't work as well until we started the wedding docket, and it's working great."
According to online court records, in 2019, there were 1,356 misdemeanor cases in Cherokee County. There were also 889 small claims cases; and 415 felony cases in.
