A federal judge on Wednesday, Jan. 18 found several Arkansas-based poultry companies engaged in conduct that contributed to the degradation of water quality in the Illinois River, its tributaries, and Lake Tenkiller.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell in the Northern District of Oklahoma concluded in the 219-page document the poultry companies “unreasonably interfered” with the public’s right” to use and enjoy those waters. He also found “overwhelming evidence” to support claims for common-law and statutory trespass against the state’s possessory interests in those waters.
The court found in favor of the state of Oklahoma on four claims that included common-law and statutory trespass, public nuisance, and pollution of waters and land.
“The court finds in favor of the State and against defendants on the State’s claims of statutory public nuisance, federal common law nuisance, [and] trespass,” Frizzell wrote in his conclusion. “The Environmental Protection Agency has recognized that nutrient pollution caused by phosphorus is one of America’s most widespread, costly and challenging environmental problems.”
He also found the poultry companies violated two state laws that prohibit unlawful pollution of waters within the state.
The findings of facts and conclusions of law was published nearly 18 years after the state of Oklahoma filed its lawsuit against 13 poultry companies operating within the Illinois River watershed. Frizzell ordered the parties to meet and try to work out the framework for an agreement by March 17.
If parties fail to meet that deadline, Frizzell said the court will enter a judgment and fashion a remedy.
Attorney General Gentner Drummond lauded the court’s findings and conclusions, saying Frizzell favored the positions staked out by the state in the lawsuit filed by then-Attorney General Drew Edmondson. He said his office will “thoroughly review” the ruling and determine the best path forward.
“This is a great and historic day for Oklahoma,” said Drummond in a media release that followed Frizzell’s ruling. “While this decision has been a long time coming, it is important to note that in the intervening years since the filing of the suit, the poultry industry has made, or is willing to make, strong improvements in waste disposal to ameliorate the extent of the problem.”
Derek Burleson, a spokesman for Tyson Foods, said the company is “aware of the decision” and continues to review it. He said the company has “no comment at this time.”
“Finally, there is a ruling in Oklahoma’s poultry lawsuit,” said Save the Illinois River co-founder Ed Brocksmith.
He withheld further comment until the organization can fully review the judge’s ruling and assess its impact.
