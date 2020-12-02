Plans to resume jury trials are among the goals for court officials after an 8-month halt due to the pandemic.
District Judge Doug Kirkley made the decision to cancel jury dockets in May and September when COVID-19 cases were skyrocketing.
"I have had to cancel two jury terms in 2020. We had the winter docket, and then I had to cancel the spring docket because that happened right when COVID started," Kirkley said. "I had to cancel the one this fall because our numbers went up, but I do have one scheduled for Cherokee County for the latter part of January."
Kirkley said there are speedy trial issues that need to be addressed, and that involves people who are in custody and asking for jury trials.
"We don't want to go too far because then. Constitutionally, I would have to address whether they're getting a speedy trial or not. As of right now, January's jury trial is still scheduled," Kirkley said.
While officials are allowing people inside the courthouse to conduct business on a limited basis, Kirkley said it's going to be difficult for family members who would like to attend hearings, adoption proceedings, trials, and other cases.
"We're going to look to see to do those virtually, or if they're not able to do something virtually, then have a designated family member so we can limit the amount of people," Kirkley said. "I know it's a public forum and they have a right to be there, but we have to balance everyone's health with their rights and needs of being there as well."
The judge said he feels confident the vaccine will be administered to the majority of the public by the time May jury trials begin.
"My prayer is that the vaccines will be available to everyone by then, and I have a strong belief that's going to be the case," Kirkley said. "I see that being more of a concrete date, verses the January one."
The courthouse has had at least two separate virus outbreaks since August, and offices had to be closed for up to two weeks both times.
The office of Court Clerk Lesa Rousey-Daniels is open and her staff offers several options for those who are making payments or filing paperwork.
"We do have drop boxes in the front door of the courthouse, online pay, and they can make their payments over the phone with our office as well," Daniels said. "Judge Kirkley will be over in the morning and is supposed to decide what we are going to do."
Kirkley said things look promising with the anticipated vaccine on the horizon, and he believes the pandemic may even have a silver lining.
"We've never dealt with anything like this and it's difficult, and it's a day-to-day decision," Kirkley said. "We have some positives that have come out of this. The court system has put things in place that are more efficient. We're doing thing virtual instead of traveling. Everyone has cooperated and I think [] the positives will be in place for a long time."
The judge will be meeting with courthouse officials continuously after the January jury trials.
"I regularly visit with the county commissions, the sheriff's office, and the health department. We get together and try to plan on what's best for the courthouse and the procedures," Kirkley said.
