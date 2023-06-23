The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching.
Applications must be received by the Cherokee County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, June 26.
Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said absentee voting is available to all voters and they can be submitted several ways.
"In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it's easy to apply," said Rozell. "Voters can submit their application online, in person, by fax, mail, or even email."
Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.
Rozell reminds voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person. Voters who submit their application in-person at the County Election Board will be asked to provide proof of identity.
Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at 918-456-2261 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.us
The Cherokee County Election Board is at 914 S College Ave. and is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
