Dear NSU Community,
It has been quite a journey for our institution since Friday, March 13, when we closed for Spring Break. COVID-19 changed everything. In some ways, the past 12 weeks have flown by. In other ways, the minutes, hours, days and weeks have dragged on and have been beyond challenging. There have been bumps throughout the journey, and at times the path forward was fraught with uncertainty. Through our collective effort and a lot of hard work, we are in a good place now. However, we must remain vigilant in the effort to mitigate the damage of this virus.
At midnight tonight, Tahlequah officially moves to Phase III of Governor Stitt’s Open Up and Recover Safely Plan. Muskogee, Broken Arrow and the state moved to Phase III on June 1. This means all staffing limits are lifted, and our doors will open to walk-in guests. By now, our workspaces should be set up for social distancing. In other words, you should know where six feet is from your immediate work area. Many of you have marked the spot with an X or a sticker showing “6 ft”. It is imperative that we remain vigilant in following applicable CDC guidelines. As we reopen the doors on our three campuses on Friday, June 5, the following information will guide our operations over the summer.
You should continue with frequent hand washing, avoid touching your face, keep six feet between you and others, continue to check your temperature twice daily and stay home if you are not feeling well or go home if you start feeling ill while at work.
All employees should continue to complete the self-screening questionnaire prior to coming to work each day. If you have fever and/or answer yes to any of the questions, please contact your supervisor and stay home.
We strongly encourage you to wear a mask in more public areas where social distancing may not be possible. Certainly, if you wish to wear a mask throughout the day, please do so. Suggested guidelines regarding the use of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) can be found on the CDC website https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html. The Northeastern State University Public Safety Department has received PPE from Oklahoma Emergency Management (OEM), Cherokee County Emergency Management, Wagoner County Emergency Management and NSU Human Resources. If your department is in need of any PPE resources, including a disposable mask to offer guests, please email Andi Smith, Emergency Manager, at smith38@nsuok.edu.
NEO Health Center and the deans at Muskogee and Broken Arrow will no longer screen prospective guests. Please require social distancing when interacting with guests and visitors.
If an individual workspace has not been reconfigured to maintain social distancing, the supervisor should reconfigure the space immediately or find an alternate workspace on campus. All staff should return to work at their respective campus. Exceptions must be approved in advance by your vice president.
Employees who are over 65 or part of a vulnerable population (See Return to Campus Plan), should continue following the Safer-at-Home policies until these policies are lifted by an executive order from the governor. You will be allowed to continue to have an alternate work plan if requested until the Safer-at-Home requirement is lifted by the governor. Please have frequent communications with your immediate supervisor to maintain a work plan that includes accountability measures.
The RiverHawks Wellness Center (The FIT) will open (6 am to 4 pm, Monday-Friday). There will be limits on how many people can be in the facility at one time, and hours will adjust as staffing needs and availability change.
The pool will open on a limited basis based on the availability of certified lifeguards. Contact the FIT (x3980) to confirm pool availability before arrival.
River's Edge will be open in the UC from 8 am to 1:30 pm and 5 pm to 6:30 pm, Monday-Friday and 9 am to 1:30 pm and 5 pm to 6:30 pm on the weekends.
The UC will open to the general public.
JD Young will resume regular mail and print services to all campuses and through normal business hours and operating procedures.
The RiverHawk Shoppe bookstore, on both the Tahlequah and Broken Arrow campuses, will open to the public Friday, June 5, with reduced store hours (M-F 10:00 am to 2:00 pm) until further notice.
NSU Libraries will be open to patrons and operating according to CDC and the American Library Association guidelines. Patrons at the John Vaughan Library will be asked to use computers on the 1st floor only. Patrons should request items for checkout at the service desks, and library staff will retrieve them from the stacks. All guests will be asked to practice social distancing while using library computers and seating areas.
The College of Optometry clinical services will be provided in the Cherokee Nation Clinics. Hours and observed holidays are aligned with the Cherokee Nation Holiday schedule.
Organized sports and training activities for athletes will resume and shall follow all applicable guidelines from the NCAA and MIAA. Athletic sponsored day camps may be held as long as they meet appropriate safety protocols.
Summer camps, including athletic camps, may be held as long as they will follow all CDC guidelines. All camps must have their COVID-19 safety procedures approved in advance. A committee to include Chris Adney, Seth Clark and Andi Smith will review all plans. You may contact one of them for assistance or to submit your safety plan for approval.
The moratorium on out-of-state travel for all employees remains in place until at least June 30. According to Executive Order 2020-07 as extended by Executive Order 2020-20, any exception to the travel ban must be approved by the governor. Employees should not make arrangements for any out-of-state travel. If/when the travel restriction is lifted, you will be notified by your vice president.
Motor pool services will be limited only to essential university in-state travel. Travel to state group meetings is discouraged unless mandated by the Regents or RUSO. Should meetings occur, they should follow social distancing rules and encourage participants to wear masks. It is recommended that all state meetings continue through virtual means if possible.
Visitor parking spaces should be used only by visitors.
On May 22, Provost Landry formed the Course Delivery and Safety Task Force. This group will recommend a plan to Dr. Landry and the Cabinet for fall semester in-person course delivery that addresses the CDC recommended social distancing and sanitation protocols.
Prior to the beginning of the fall semester, all students and employees will receive an NSU branded reusable mask. You will be able to take the mask home and wash them as necessary. We hope that mask-wearing in public areas becomes the norm on our campuses.
It is our intention for the fall semester to be as traditional and normal as possible. We plan to be on campus for the entire 16-weeks to include finals week. However, in preparation for multiple scenarios, including the potential for a surge in COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, we plan to move the two days in October scheduled for Fall Break to the week of Thanksgiving. This change reduces the number of times large groups travel away and then return to our campuses. The university will be closed Monday, November 23 through Friday, November 27. If there is a surge in positive cases in our communities, this will give us the option to move the last two weeks of the semester online and to close the residence halls.
Thanks for your efforts to protect each other and the communities we serve as we adjusted our lives in response to COVID-19. Unless circumstances change quickly, this will be the last university update related to the coronavirus until we get closer to the fall semester. In the meantime, we will continue to work with officials in state, federal and municipal governments in the cities our campuses are located as well as CDC and state health department. NSU’s future plans will be developed in collaboration with these entities.
As we make plans for the fall semester, I ask you to do your part to make sure our campuses are as safe and inviting as possible. We need to be thoughtful, kind and encouraging in our interactions with our prospective students, current students and each other. Our unified message should be that NSU provides a quality education at an affordable price that is safe and closer to home.
All students, faculty and staff have a critical role in mitigating the impact of COVID-19. Together we move forward.
Thank you,
Steve Turner, President
