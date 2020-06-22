National Safety Month is celebrated in June and is intended to save lives and prevent injuries. The summer time is often spent with family, engaging in outdoor activities, such as cookouts, hiking trips, swimming, and vacationing. It is important to understand that during the summer time there are extra precautions that should be taken to prevent injuries, according to Lindsey Durant, assistant coordinator, TSET Healthy Living Program.
When it comes to family celebrations one of the main things that comes to mind is food.
"We spend a lot of time cooking or grilling with our families and friends. It is important to remember that when cooking, meat should be cooked to its proper temperature, and all food should be refrigerated within a four-hour window after it is cooked," said Durant. "It is important to make sure that you are including healthy food such as fruits and vegetables into your diet and in taking more water as the heat of the summer requires your body to need more water."
Families who enjoy activities like hiking trips or swimming should take necessary precautions such as wearing sunscreen and bug spray to prevent a sunburn, or bug bites.
"If swimming is something that you enjoy, it is important to know your swimming skills and be aware of your surroundings. It is important to cover up your swimming pools or keep ladders away from the edges of the pool to prevent young children from getting in without adult supervision," said Durant. "As a parent who has a pool, it is my number one priority to teach my son about water safety and take precautions to prevent a water related injury."
Lastly, summertime is known for taking road trips and vacations. Those able to go on a vacation this summer should remember to continuously wash hands and wipe down surfaces as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and adapt to the new norm.
For more tips on ways to stay healthy this summer, visit Shapeyourfutureok.com.
