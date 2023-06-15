Juneteenth falls on Monday, June 19, and several offices will be closed in observance.
President Joe Biden signed Juneteenth into law as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States with the passage of the 13th Amendment in January 1865, and was first celebrated by enslaved peoples in Texas on June 19, 1965, when word finally reached them.
Since it’s a federal holiday, most banks and many businesses will be closed, including all Bancfirst locations and those of other banks in Cherokee County. The Tahlequah City Hall offices, the Tahlequah Post Office and others, and Tahlequah Public Library will also be closed. The Tahlequah Daily Press office will be closed, but a June 20 edition will be produced early.
The NSU FIT will have regular hours on Monday, with its pool open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and gym open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Northeastern State University officials said there were no formally scheduled events this year.
Cherokee Freedmen had their own path to freedom and recognition. The Cherokee Nation has an ongoing exhibit at the Cherokee National History Museum – “We Are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship,” which opened Sept. 2022 – until July 8.
According to the tribe, the Treaty of 1866 granted freed slaves in Cherokee Nation all the rights of Native Cherokee. This new exhibit, CN states, also discusses “the steps taken by the tribe to strip Freedmen and their descendants of tribal citizenship and examines the 2017 U.S. District Court ruling that upheld the Treaty of 1866 and reaffirmed Cherokee Freedmen as citizens of the Cherokee Nation.”
This exhibit also includes the winning pieces from Cherokee Freedmen Youth Art Show. Awards were presented on Feb. 4, and the winners were Kamaria Flake, who won best of show, judges’ choice, and first place for the piece “My Eyes Look At My Beauty”; Braylon Dedmon Jr., who won judges’ choice and second place for the piece “Afro indigenous”; and Salmawn Wright, who won judges’ choice and third place for the piece “Past and Future Self.”
“This is an opportunity to shine light on an important topic and provide a platform for young artists to showcase their talent,” said Donna Tinnin, senior manager of Museums and Events for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, ahead of the show entry deadline. “The primary exhibit, as well as our youth show, are just part of Cherokee Nation’s efforts toward reconciliation. It all plays an important part of the healing and growth necessary for the Cherokee people to move forward.”
