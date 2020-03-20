Junior Achievement gets $50K from Masonic Charity Foundation

The Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma recently granted $50,000 to Junior Achievement of Oklahoma.
“These dollars will continue support for our efforts teaching the important life lessons of budgeting, financial investments, philanthropy, and personal finances through Junior Achievement capstone programs like JA Finance Park-Mobile that provide the outreach necessary to serve rural Oklahoma students,” said Brian Jackson, development manager, Junior Achievement of Oklahoma.
Through hands-on classroom activities and site-based experiences, JA Finance Park students build a foundation for making intelligent, lifelong personal-finance decisions.
The program includes hands-on in-school activities that culminate with a visit to the JA Finance Park. Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma is our new Philanthropy Kiosk within JA Finance Park-Mobile JA Finance Park-Mobile dedicated to educating 7,000 Oklahoma middle and high school students in the basics of financial literacy: budgeting, investing, philanthropy, managing risk – all while reinforcing the value of education and how it affects one's future. JA Finance Park curriculum covers all 14 areas of instruction on the Oklahoma State financial literacy requirement.
“The Masonic Fraternity is proud to support financial literacy education programs such as those offered by Junior Achievement. The financial knowledge gained in this program will empower students to make good financial decisions as they begin their adult lives,” said Bob Peters, grand master of Masons in Oklahoma.
