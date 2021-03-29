TULSA - Since 1999, State Farm has been a partner with Junior Achievement in Oklahoma and throughout the United States, providing both financial resources as well as agents and employees to teach JA programs.
"Here in Tulsa, we have had 442 classes taught by 210 State Farm employees reaching 9,819 students. We have a need for additional classroom volunteers and appreciate the volunteerism from State Farm," said Erica Irvine, Junior Achievement of Oklahoma vice president of operations.
State Farm is the insurance provider in the popular mock city, known as JA BizTown. This gives students a real look at the insurance industry with a tie to a real-world company.
Through the redesign of programs for distance learning, Junior Achievement continues this impact with students through JA BizTown Adventures Virtual. The goal is to positively influence their further education, increase their self-confidence and belief that they can succeed professionally while providing strong work-readiness and financial literacy skills. State Farm participates in JA Inspire Virtual - A Career Exploration Fair for eighth-graders and throughout high school. This program is the capstone of the middle school curriculum and will aid students in making academic decisions as they prepare to enter high school. State Farm customized a virtual booth and has prepared videos and information that a student can download into their virtual backpack.
The event access is available statewide through April 27 on www.jaok.org.
