Triceratops, stegosauruses and tyrannosauruses thundered into town this week, and area youngsters were digging the fossil finds and other activities.
Education and fun are the focus of the Jurassic Explorer Summer Academy session, organized by the Northeastern State University's Innovation Discovery Education Academy and ASL's Community House.
One of several themed IDEA camps this summer, "Jurassic Explorer: Become a Dinosaur Hunter!" is geared for 4- to 5-year-olds.
The campers spent Tuesday engrossed with dinosaurs. Teacher Ashleigh Brill listed some of the day's activities, including learning, crafts, outside playtime and a video.
"Today, they watched a video about dinosaurs and learned what a paleontologist is," said Brill.
As Brill spoke, the kids were hard at work perfecting their paleontological skills. Brill explained that earlier, each child had buried a toy dinosaur in a cup to unearth them later.
"They are being paleontologists," said Brill. "The sand is made of glitter, flour, baby oil and a little bit of food coloring,"
With brushes, the youngsters slowly dug the dinosaurs — now fossilized — back out of their cups.
"It's a little messy, but what child is supposed to be clean?" Brill said, joking.
Camper Mira Heater pulled the fossil from her cup and announced her find.
"It's a stegosaurus," said Mira.
Another camper, Oakley Murphy, uncovered a different dinosaur in her dig site.
"His name is Tyrannosaur and he goes 'rawr!'," said Oakley.
The Jurassic Explorer session meets Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until June 17. On Wednesday, Brill said the campers will doing more hands-on and sensory activities centered on dinosaurs, which will help the kids' hand-eye coordination.
IDEA is an outreach program of NSU's College of Education, described on its webpage as "an opportunity for children of all ages to explore and discover robotics, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics."
Barbara Fuller is the academy's director. Camp co-administrators Dawn Sledd and Jameie Combs said this is their first year running the sessions.
"But Dr. Fuller has done this for 15 years," said Sledd. "They put us in this position to train so we can eventually run an arts camp for deaf children and families in the community."
Sledd, who is deaf herself, mentioned that she has been helping teach the campers American Sign Language.
"Some phrases they have learned are 'good morning' and 'thank you,'" said Sledd. "Conversational phrases."
Sledd added that now in the morning, the campers will greet her in sign language.
Check it out
There are several other IDEA Summer Academy sessions this week. For more information, visit: https://academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/YouthPrograms/TahlequahRACESummerYouthAcademies.aspx.
