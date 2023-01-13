Jurors last week found a Tahlequah man not guilty of two counts of lewd molestation but were hung on a third count.
Brandon Lynn Wallace was charged with three counts of lewd molestation after he was accused of touching minors and exposing himself in 2021.
According to court records, the victim told family members Wallace touched her during the summer of her fourth-grade year. Wallace was found not guilty of fondling the child.
The notice with intent to use evidence of other crimes stated Wallace was accused of messaging a 14-year-old girl and asking her if she wanted to see "it" before he was seen fondling himself in front of her.
Jurors couldn’t find whether Wallace was guilty of the third charge, so a mistrial was declared on that count.
Wallace was represented by local attorney B.J. Baker, and Eric M. Jordan prosecuted the case.
The trial lasted well into the late evening hours Thursday, Jan. 12, and the victim's dad charged at Wallace once the courtroom was cleared. A witness said the victim's family members began to curse and threaten Wallace. Deputies reportedly took the victim's father to the ground and arrested him.
