A jury trial has been scheduled for next month in a case wherein a former Salina Public Schools teacher and former Northeastern State University football coach is accused of six counts of lewd molestation.
Charges were filed on Jan. 16, 2020, against John Q. Horner III, 60, Tahlequah, in Mayes County District Court after several students claimed the math teacher had touched them inappropriately between October 2018 and March 2019.
Following the investigation, Horner, who started teaching at Salina in 2011, was arrested and charges were filed.
He pleaded not guilty to all counts.
The defendant is represented by Allen M. Smallwood, out of Tulsa. The jury trial has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.